Man Steals A Cash Drawer By Climbing Through A Wendy’s Drive-Thru Window In Wild Viral Video

A man has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after robbing a Wendy’s.

In a viral video shared by the Orlando Police, a man, who was allegedly armed, climbed through the drive-thru window and jacked the cash register’s cash drawer in dramatic fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the absurd video below.

CAN YOU ID? On 6/18 at approx. 7:50am on Major Blvd, a man in a black Nissan Altima, wearing a mask covering his face & a straw hat, threatened a Wendy’s employee w/ a gun, climbed into the drive-thru window & stole the entire cash drawer. Any info? 📞 @CrimelineFL **TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/7qwY4bjzgU — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 7, 2022

I’ve seen a lot of crazy robbery videos over the years, and this is right up there with the strangest of them. That dude just hopped right through the window like it was no big deal at all!

How bold do you have to be to crawl through a drive-thru window to grab the cash drawer?

However, it’s clear that this idiot didn’t think out his crime too well. I’m guessing there are some security cameras in the area, which means his plates probably got picked up.

If you’re going to rob a business, you might not want to do it from a vehicle that is registered to someone’s name. I’m not a criminal but that seems like a very common sense piece of advice.

Something tells me this clown might not be on the run for long!

