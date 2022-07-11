Fender Bender Results In Alleged Road Rage Shooting, Fiery Crash

A fender bender in Philadelphia resulted in an alleged road rage shooting and crash Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on East Tioga Street where a 31-year-old man driving a GMC Jimmy reportedly rear-ended a Honda CRV, ABC 6 Philadelphia reported. The driver of the GMC then fled the scene, which started a chase between the GMC, the CRV and an additional red vehicle. (RELATED: Man Tracks Down Driver Who Honked At Him, Throws Axe At Victim In Fit Of Road Rage)

A possible road rage shooting ended with a fiery crash in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. Now, police are searching for the person behind the wheel of a burgundy Toyota sedan they believe may be the shooter. @ARobertsCBS reports. https://t.co/Z0XB6pEZxr — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) July 11, 2022

During the chase, four shots were reportedly fired at the driver of the GMC — two of which reportedly struck him in the head. The driver was able to get away until he crashed near East Butler Street, according to ABC 6 Philadelphia.

The driver and a female passenger were both able to get out of the vehicle as it caught fire. The driver was transported to Temple University Hospital and remained in stable condition while the passenger was taken in for questioning, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Police had also taken in the driver and passenger of the CRV for questioning. A loaded gun and a permit to carry were reportedly found in the vehicle, but the gun had not been fired, according to ABC 6 Philadelphia.

The third driver, who was driving a Toyota Camry, reportedly fled the scene and the only thing authorities have to go on is that the vehicle has a temporary tag in the window, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.