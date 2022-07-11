‘F*cking Free The F*cking Nipple:’ Florence Pugh Fires Back At Critics Of Her See-Through Dress

Florence Pugh took to Instagram to vent her frustrations after experiencing widespread criticism and body shaming for wearing a see-through Valentino dress to a Valentino Haute Couture show.

The star gave those who made fun of her image an earful in an Instagram post Sunday. “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be,” Pugh said. “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

Pugh admitted to being fully aware that the dress would stir up some chatter, but she didn’t expect the commentary to be quite so harsh.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after,” she said.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?” Pugh said.

She went on to declare the confidence she had in her own skin. “Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.”(RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shines In A Sultry Sheer Gown)

Pugh continued by taunting her haters and sarcastically addressing them. “What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying,” she wrote.

“It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f*ck it and f*ck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive. I wore that dress because I know,” she continued.

She then went on to chastise and ridicule those who spoke out against her body. “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples….” Pugh said, before signing off with a poetic hashtag: “#fuckingfreethefuckingnipple,” she said.