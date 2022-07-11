GRAPHIC: Wild Street Fight Caught On Video Ends In Stabbing Death, Murder Charge

WARNING: the video in this article contains graphic violence of a street fight in Brisbane, Australia, where a man was stabbed to death Monday.

A 20-year-old man was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing Laurie Michael Tagaloa, 24, in the neck, killing him in a Brisbane food court, according to the Daily Mail. Graphic video of the fight that led to Tagaloa’s death has been widely shared online. Viewer discretion is advised.

A 20 year old has been charged with murder during a Brisbane food court fight that led to a stabbing pic.twitter.com/paJtWcvx7I — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) July 11, 2022

The video shows two groups of men fighting and exchanging insults. Tagaloa storms between the two men, dwarfing them both. One of the men in the group fighting with Tagaloa seems to pull out a knife as he walks away.

As Tagaloa moves toward the man, he appears to stab him in the neck. In less than 16 seconds, Tagaloa collapses to the floor in a pool of blood. He died at the scene, according to the Daily Mail.

The area where Tagaloa was stabbed contains the Carotid Artery and the Jugular Vein, according to Security Magazine. The average time until death from rupturing either is 5-15 seconds, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Repeatedly Running Over Woman With SUV After Minor Incident)

All three men who fled the scene after Tagaloa’s death have been arrested, the Daily Mail noted. One of the men was charged with murder, while the other two have been assisting police in their investigations and have not been charged yet, the outlet reported.