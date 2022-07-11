Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban To Speak At CPAC In Texas

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will travel to the U.S. in August to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas, the Daily Caller has learned.

Orban’s appearance comes after CPAC hosted a May conference in Budapest. Orban spoke there about Hungary’s “12-point recipe” for success. Orban is expected to discuss similar themes during his speech in Texas.

“CPAC is proud to host Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The fight against socialism is a global one,” American Conservative Union (ACU) Chairman Matt Schlapp told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Wins Re-Election)

At the CPAC in Hungary, Orban, referencing his “12-point recipe,” mentioned why no U.S.-based outlets were credentialed to attend the event.

“Number four, my dear friends, have your media. You can only present the stupidity of the leftist progressives if you have the media to do it,” Orban said. “Leftist opinion can only seem to be a majority because the media helps them to increase their voice.”

Other international figures such as Nigel Farage of the U.K. and Mexican soap opera actor Eduardo Verastegui are supposed to attend CPAC in Texas, the Daily Caller is told. (RELATED: Reporters Are Having A Tantrum Because CPAC Won’t Accredit Them)

In April, Orban won a fourth term as prime minister.

CPAC Texas is being hosted in Dallas and will take place from August 4-7.