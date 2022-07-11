Ja Morant Says He Would Have ‘Cooked’ Michael Jordan If He Played Back In The Day

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant thinks he could have dominated Michael Jordan back in the day.

Morant has become one of the most dominant and electric players in the league since being drafted in 2019, and he thinks if he had played in the 1980s and 1990s, he would have had no problem putting on a show against Jordan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz)

During a conversation with Taylor Rooks, the young NBA star said he would have “cooked” the six-time NBA champion. You can watch his full comments in the video below.

“I would’ve cooked him too” 😂@JaMorant is confident he would’ve beat Michael Jordan in his era pic.twitter.com/TEKJtcgqJC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2022

I love when current players take shots at Michael Jordan because there’s literally no way to check them. Michael Jordan isn’t lacing up his shoes against anybody currently in the NBA, and we obviously can’t go back in time.

Having said that, I will make two points. First, Jordan won six rings with the Chicago Bulls. Morant doesn’t even have a single one. He might want to earn a championship before talking about how he would have “cooked” a man with six.

Now, what I’m going to say next might upset some people, but I’m going to say it anyway. If you dropped Ja Morant in the 1990s or 1980s, he would have scored 40 a night without an issue.

He would almost certainly have been the most athletic person on the floor in every single game he played. The only person who probably could have pushed him for that title would have been Jordan.

Morant dominates in the current era of the NBA, and players have never been better. If he’s cooking the best players the league has ever seen, he would have destroyed players in the 1990s. He would have been unstoppable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 12 🥷🏽🖤 (@jamorant)

Does that mean he would have “cooked” Jordan? We’ll never know, but it’s fun to debate!