Kim And Khloé Kardashian Rock Matching Bikinis In Playful Beach Photos

Kim Kardashian helped ring in Khloé Kardashian’s 39th birthday by twinning in a pair of matching bikinis while on a trip to Turks and Caicos.

The sisters stunned their Instagram fans with Sunday’s social media post as they both appeared in skimpy bikinis, looking so much alike that it was difficult for fans to tell them apart. They each took time out of their vacation to post to their respective pages, giving Kardashian fans their daily fashion fix. Both sisters donned platinum blonde hair and wore swimwear from their own brand.

The Kardashian sisters seemed happy in the photos as they posed for the camera and splashed water toward the photographer. Khloé stunned in a “Top Ties” string bikini top and a tiny bikini bottom that’s available for purchase from her Good American brand, according to Page Six.

Kim Kardashian also managed to secure a plug for her company in this post by wearing her SKIMS triangle top and dipped tie bikini bottoms, according to Page Six.

The stunning blue ocean water was the perfect backdrop for this photoshoot, which the ladies played up on their social media pages for their millions of fans and followers.

Khloé wrote “We are still looking for that damn diamond,” referencing the 2011 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” in which Kim jumped into the ocean while on vacation and lost her very pricey diamond earring, according to Page Six.

Another one of Khloé’s posts dubbed the vacation, “#KampKoko,” according to her Instagram page. Kim saw well over 3.9 million likes on her Instagram post.