Lil Baby’s Security Obliterates A Fan On The Stage In Viral Video

Lil Baby (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf1sCnvpDBV/)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Lil Baby’s security wasn’t playing games with a fan who got on the stage during a recent concert.

During a recent show in Switzerland, a fan hopped on the stage as the famous rapper was singing, and one of his security guards legit sent the guy flying, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a classic example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. In fact, it’s about as good of an example as you’ll ever see.

If you rush a guy on stage who is putting on a show, you 100% deserve to get lit up. That’s the reality of the situation.

People might claim Lil Baby’s security went too far in this situation given how the guy was brutally put down, but you can’t take any risks.

Odds are anyone who rushes the stage isn’t armed or dangerous. It’s likely they just want attention, but are you going to take that risk if you’re a security guard?

What if there’s a 1% chance the man has a weapon? You have to react accordingly.

Next time, just stay with the rest of the crowd and enjoy the show!