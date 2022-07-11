Lil Baby’s Security Obliterates A Fan On The Stage In Viral Video

Lil Baby’s security wasn’t playing games with a fan who got on the stage during a recent concert.

During a recent show in Switzerland, a fan hopped on the stage as the famous rapper was singing, and one of his security guards legit sent the guy flying, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the utterly insane video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IKnowYouWatching (@iknowyouwatching_)

This is a classic example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. In fact, it’s about as good of an example as you’ll ever see.

If you rush a guy on stage who is putting on a show, you 100% deserve to get lit up. That’s the reality of the situation.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Police Officer Kills A Man Wielding A Hatchet https://t.co/29k7J6nwUI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 10, 2022

People might claim Lil Baby’s security went too far in this situation given how the guy was brutally put down, but you can’t take any risks.

Odds are anyone who rushes the stage isn’t armed or dangerous. It’s likely they just want attention, but are you going to take that risk if you’re a security guard?

What if there’s a 1% chance the man has a weapon? You have to react accordingly.

Lil Baby got a better O-Line protecting him than Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/x6sh6EA1ws — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 10, 2022

Next time, just stay with the rest of the crowd and enjoy the show!