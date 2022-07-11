‘Let Me Take Out My Little Violin’: ‘The View’ Defends Protesters Who Forced Kavanaugh Escape Restaurant

“The View” co-hosts defended protesters who forced Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh to escape through the back of a restaurant.

Pro-abortion protesters demonstrated outside of Morton’s The Steakhouse in Washington D.C. Wednesday, leading the justice to sneak out the backdoor with his security detail. The panel said the protesters’ exercised a “sacred American right” to protest government and public officials.

“As far as Brett Kavanaugh, let me take out my little violin,” co-host Ana Navarro said Monday.

“As long as there’s no violence, as long as there’s no harassment, I think the freedom to protest your public officials, and they’re not elected officials, but they are public [and] government officials, is a sacred American right. And look, I think it is incredibly important that the justices, that the people in elected office, realize just how angry so much of America is and that the Americans who are outraged, who are angered by this, keep that anger and channel that anger in the ballot box.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said critics are hypocritical since the protesters formed a peaceful demonstration outside of the restaurant.

Guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said that the protesters’ should tone down their anger due to the “hyper-partisan political environment” American society is currently in. (RELATED: Conservatives Go After Rep. Ocasio-Cortez After She Mocks Kavanaugh)

“I want to make sure as we are protesting, having these fundamental American conversations about what we want our country to be and who we should be, that we just make sure we are keeping the temperature down and it doesn’t turn into harassment and intimidation which this obviously didn’t,” Griffin said.

Hostin took a shot at Griffin for previously working alongside Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who she said “lit this flame” into American politics. Griffin said their focus used to be on the budget, border security and decreasing the deficit, and their alleged extremism is unrecognizable.

“It was not this vast right-wing conspiracy,” she said.

Navarro said conservatives criticize former House Speaker Paul Ryan, to which Griffin pushed back.

“Well you criticized Paul Ryan all the time for his role at Fox,” she said.

“I know Paul Ryan. I criticize him because he is my friend,” Navarro argued.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Friday over the administration’s calls for protesters to picket Supreme Court justices. Jean-Pierre said the White House condemns all forms of violence and intimidation but supports the right to peacefully protest.