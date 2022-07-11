REPORT: Superstar Country Musician & Controversial Actor’s Ex Is Now Dating The Hottest Thing In Reality Television

Morgan Wallen and Armie Hammer’s ex, Paige Lorenze, is reportedly dating America’s favorite “Bachelorette” alum, Tyler Cameron.

Lorenze hit headlines earlier this year after she split from the country music superstar amidst rumors of his rampant cheating. Prior to dating Wallen, Lorenze dated troubled actor Armie Hammer. Now, rumors are circulating that Lorenze has a new Bachelor Nation beau.

Hopefully the third time will be the charm for the serial celebrity dater, as it appears Lorenze is linked to Tyler Cameron, US Magazine reported. “They’re dating. It’s still new,” a source told the outlet. “They are keeping it on the down-low.” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Continues To Dominate The Music Industry, Despite Cancelation Efforts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3)

Cameron made a name for himself after season 15 of “The Bachelorette,” when Hannah Brown chose some loser over him, Cosmopolitan reported. Being dumped on television might be the best thing that ever happened to Cameron, as he’s one of the only Bachelor Nation cast members to cultivate a cross-over career into mainstream celebrity.

Along with garnering 2,300,000 Instagram followers, Cameron has appeared on SNL with Kim Kardashian, acted in an ABC comedy, and been romantically linked to the likes of Gigi Hadid.

“It’s not a full-blown, serious relationship because they’re often in different cities, but they’re having fun with it,” one insider told Page Six of Cameron’s new relationship with Lorenze.

The pair was spotted partying together at the Surf Lodge in Montauk with a slew of other celebrities at a party hosted by Anna Rothschild, according to another PageSix article. They were also caught together in Florida earlier in the year, the outlet noted.