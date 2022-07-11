Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick Addresses Expansion, Says The Fighting Irish ‘Don’t Feel Any Particular Urgency’

Notre Dame will take their time before making any potential expansion decision.

Ever since USC and UCLA left the PAC-12 for the Big Ten, there have been a ton of rumors and whispers that the Fighting Irish will inevitably also land in the B1G. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So far, there’s been no movement, and it doesn’t seem like Notre Dame is interested in making a rushed decision.

“We don’t feel any particular urgency. We think there’s ample time for us to let the landscape settle,” Fighting Irish AD Jack Swarbrick recently told ESPN when talking about potential expansion.

For what it’s worth, Swarbrick’s comments are very similar to what Joel Klatt previously said about no decision being “imminent.”

While the Fighting Irish might not be in a rush, I’m still very confident there’s a great shot the B1G eventually lands Notre Dame.

It just makes too much sense for the B1G to not add the Fighting Irish. It’s the perfect fit geographically, many of ND’s traditional rivals are already in the conference and the window to survive as an independent is rapidly closing.

If a decision is coming, you’d also think it’d have to be made sooner than later. The SEC is almost certainly kicking the tires on other teams. The B1G isn’t going to wait around forever.

This is an arms race and speed is everything!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on Notre Dame’s future as we have them!