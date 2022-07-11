Oprah Winfrey’s Father Dead At Age 88

Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, died Friday night at the age of 88 after a battle with cancer.

“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.” Oprah wrote Sunday on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

Oprah shared very recent, fond memories of Vernon with her 21.3 million Instagram followers.

“Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard,” she wrote. “My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak,” she wrote.

In a moment of humble appreciation, Oprah addressed those who had extended their concern and well wishes to her during this difficult time.

“That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts,” the long-time talk show host added. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Oprah’: Kid Rock Says He Won’t Apologize To Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar Over Drunken Rant)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

In a post marking the Fourth of July, Oprah wrote that she was “giving my father his ‘flowers’ while he’s still well enough to smell them.”

“Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends. Remember to celebrate each other 💐,” she said.

Oprah’s Instagram post in memory of her father has garnered just over 1.2 million views, and an outpouring of love and support is visible in the comments section of her page.