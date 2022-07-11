Progressive Group Launching Campaign To ‘Dump Biden’

An influential leftwing organization is launching a campaign to prevent President Joe Biden from being the Democratic nominee for President in 2024.

RootsAction, which boasts an email list of 1.2 million subscribers, calls Biden “neither bold nor inspiring” and believes that nominating him again would be a “tragic mistake,” according to Politico. RootsAction started a website, DontRunJoe.org, to bolster their efforts and fight what they call, “the threat of a neofascist GOP.”



Progressive group to press Biden not to run in 2024 https://t.co/Xmbf8k6muD via @politico — David Siders (@davidsiders) July 11, 2022



The group, which supported Biden in 2020, now claims he is too “moderate” on important issues, according to the new website. “Biden appears to be dithering while progressive achievements just go out the window, from abortion rights to the Clean Air Act,” RootsAction co-founder Jeff Cohen said. (RELATED: Does Biden Have Cognitive Decline? Joe Then Vs. Joe Now)

The group is planning to spend at least $100,000 on ads after the midterm elections to promote their effort to “dump Biden.”

This announcement comes in the wake of a series of embarrassing public gaffes from Biden, and rumblings in left-wing circles dubious about the President’s chances in another election given his age and cognitive decline.

While speaking about abortion on July 8, Biden accidentally read off a teleprompter “end of quote” and “repeat the line.” In June, he fell off his bicycle while it was stationary.

Biden is now below 39% approval, according to the latest FiveThirtyEight polling average.