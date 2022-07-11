REPORT: One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Claims They Are Engaged To Be Married

R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage, one of his alleged victims, are reportedly engaged to be married, according to a letter written to the judge June 13.

Previously identified as being one of the victims of R. Kelly’s racketeering and sexual assault crimes, Savage has reportedly penned a letter to the court that tells a different tale, according to TMZ.

The letter was addressed to the Honorable Judge Ann Donnelly. “Thank you for the opportunity to share my experiences with Robert Kelly. My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé,” Savage wrote in her letter, according to TMZ. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be,” she continued.

Savage’s parents’ attorney, Gerald Griggs, indicated Savage has not spoken with them about the engagement at all, according to TMZ. Griggs said he finds it strange that she didn’t reveal this information while under oath, and questioned why she would put the information into her letter to the court.

“My relationship with Robert is amazing. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love,” Savage wrote in her letter.

She went on to express her loyalty to the disgraced artist. “I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him,” she wrote.

Savage then attempted to discredit the abuse allegations made against Kelly. “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well,” Savage said. (RELATED: REPORT: Here’s What Life Will Look Like After Prison For Sex Offender R. Kelly)

After calling him an “all-around incredible person,” Savage described Kelly as being “positive, outgoing, and very generous,” and wrote, “the things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue. It’s the complete opposite of who he is and what my relationship is like with Robert.”

“Robert and I are deeply in love and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court,” Savage continued.

The letter ended with an appeal for the judge to take her letter into consideration when sentencing Kelly. “He is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him,” Savage concluded, according to TMZ.