REPORT: Reality TV Star Pleads Guilty To Fraud

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah reportedly changed her plea to ‘guilty’ in a fraud case that gripped headlines when the star was arrested in March 2021.

Court documents reportedly obtained by Page Six reveal that US District Judge Sidney Stein met with Shah in a Manhattan federal court at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Shah will now face up to 30 years in prison in addition to 5 years of supervised release. Had she been found guilty in a trial scheduled to begin July 18, she would have faced 50 years behind bars.

A week before her trial’s start date, ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ reality TV personality Jen Shah to plead out this morning in Manhattan federal court on telemarketing fraud charges she previously pleaded not guilty to. @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/hpJmMWsRBa — JOSH RUSSELL (@jruss_jruss) July 11, 2022

Shah had previously entered a ‘not guilty’ plea. She was charged with scamming hundreds of people, reportedly targeting the elderly community through a telemarketing scheme, according to Page Six.

By pleading guilty, Shah was able to have a conspiracy to commit money laundering charge dropped entirely.

Shah was famous for flaunting her privileged lifestyle as the cameras filmed the hit reality TV Show RHOSLC, and portrayed herself as a successful business woman. (RELATED: Ex-Theranos Exec Convicted Of Fraud)

‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah pleads guilty in federal fraud case https://t.co/lSqN1ifpaK pic.twitter.com/eIak7fnfny — New York Post (@nypost) July 11, 2022

She previously described her wealth as primarily through investments, saying, “People will come to me and I’ll invest in their companies, so we have a got a lot of different investments, all different kinds of things,” according to US Weekly.

One of Shah’s assistants, Stuart Smith, has also been arrested for his alleged involvement in the scheme.

The reality star has not yet been sentenced.