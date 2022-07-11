Editorial

REPORT: Zach Wilson Allegedly Had Relations With His Mom’s Best Friend, According To His Ex-Girlfriend Abbey Gile

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets talks with teammate Trevon Wesco #85 after the Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 23-14 during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

An insane rumor about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is circulating online.

Wilson’s name has been trending on Twitter since Sunday, and it all has to do with a comment left on the Instagram account of Washington Commanders player and former BYU standout Dax Milne. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Jets QB’s ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile, who appears to now be dating Milne, accused the young NFL quarterback of “sleeping with his moms [sic] best friend,” according to BroBible.

To make matters more interesting, Barstool Sports’ Jack McGuire released a video breaking down the situation and Wilson DM’d him asking him to take it down.

Initially, McGuire obliged before putting it back up.

Obviously, these are just rumors, but again, Wilson has been trending pretty much for a day at this point. Clearly, people are having a ton of fun with the allegation from his former girlfriend.

That’s why the situation has steam. If some random woman claimed Wilson had relations with his mom’s best friend, nobody would care. It wouldn’t gain traction.

However, this situation was kicked off by Wilson’s former girlfriend, and people are running wild with it.

What I do know beyond any shadow of a doubt is that his teammates will be buzzing in the locker room after this rumor. DK Metcalf, who plays for the Seahawks, has already weighed in!

I can’t wait to find out what the truth of the situation is! What a wild situation for fans to enjoy during the offseason!