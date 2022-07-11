REPORT: Zach Wilson Allegedly Had Relations With His Mom’s Best Friend, According To His Ex-Girlfriend Abbey Gile

An insane rumor about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is circulating online.

Wilson’s name has been trending on Twitter since Sunday, and it all has to do with a comment left on the Instagram account of Washington Commanders player and former BYU standout Dax Milne. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Jets QB’s ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile, who appears to now be dating Milne, accused the young NFL quarterback of “sleeping with his moms [sic] best friend,” according to BroBible.

Zach Wilson has always been about that Cougar life pic.twitter.com/ZK1ViLAVzM — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) July 10, 2022

The Instagram post in question currently has comments disabled and it no longer appears to be up. You can take a look at the picture below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Milne (@dax_milne)

To make matters more interesting, Barstool Sports’ Jack McGuire released a video breaking down the situation and Wilson DM’d him asking him to take it down.

Initially, McGuire obliged before putting it back up.

This is the video Zach Wilson had me delete before unfollowing me. pic.twitter.com/oiIc9uViM0 — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) July 10, 2022

Last night Zach Wilson followed me and DMd me to delete the video on Twitter. I explained this was about to spread like wild fire and I was just the start. I ended up complying and deleting. Then right before I deleted the TikTok I saw he unfollowed me. Fuck that. Kept it up. — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) July 10, 2022

The only message I will show. I deleted it as a fan of the Jets. I could’ve requested $$$ or season tickets. But no I deleted cuz it was my QB. Then he STABBED ME IN THE BACK pic.twitter.com/vgXGYonxHw — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) July 10, 2022

Obviously, these are just rumors, but again, Wilson has been trending pretty much for a day at this point. Clearly, people are having a ton of fun with the allegation from his former girlfriend.

That’s why the situation has steam. If some random woman claimed Wilson had relations with his mom’s best friend, nobody would care. It wouldn’t gain traction.

However, this situation was kicked off by Wilson’s former girlfriend, and people are running wild with it.

Zach Wilson showing up at the Draper community pool pic.twitter.com/jtwAAAGYhQ — Kid Dynamite (@Kidynamite22) July 11, 2022

What I do know beyond any shadow of a doubt is that his teammates will be buzzing in the locker room after this rumor. DK Metcalf, who plays for the Seahawks, has already weighed in!

I can’t wait to find out what the truth of the situation is! What a wild situation for fans to enjoy during the offseason!