Sea Lions Chase People At A Beach In Scary Viral Video

A pair of sea lions wreaked havoc on a beach in California.

In a viral video tweeted by Mike Sington, two sea lions were chasing people away at a beach in La Jolla, California, and to say people were scared would be an understatement.

You can check out the wild video in the tweet below.

Sea lions fed up, chase beach goers off their turf in La Jolla, California. pic.twitter.com/tC7AvQrj0I — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 10, 2022

Usually speaking, I say that as long as you’re not in the water, you should be fine when it comes to dealing with creatures often found in the oceans.

Logically, that seems to make sense, right? Stay on dry land, and you should be fine.

Well, that didn’t save these people. They were soaking up some sunshine and the beach, and those sea lions finally decided they’d had enough.

It was their beach and they took it back with fear and force! If you don’t think we’re at war with nature, you’re simply not paying attention.

