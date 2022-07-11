Man Gets Savagely Beaten During NBA Summer League Game In Crazy Video

A man got lit up in a video making the rounds online.

In a viral video tweeted by Corey Easley, a guy attending an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas got absolutely rocked in a fight, and the video is unreal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the mayhem unfold in the video below.

Well, you know America is back at full strength when fans are brawling in the stands at sporting events. It’s as American as apple pie!

Nothing like a good beatdown in the stands of an NBA Summer League game to get the blood pumping!

Honestly, what kind of people get into a brawl during a summer league game featuring players who mostly won’t ever play in a real NBA game? The trash talk must have been incredibly intense!

Clearly, passions and tempers were running high, and a critical mass was hit! Once that happened, the guy in the jersey decided to snatch the other dude’s soul. You just hate to see it!

I need the backstory, and I need it like I need air in my lungs.