Is Sydney Sweeney The Hottest Woman In Hollywood? Yes, And It’s Not Even Close

Actress Sydney Sweeney is the hottest thing in Hollywood right now, and not just because she’s so goddamn beautiful.

If you’re not into Sweeney’s biggest show, “Euphoria” on HBO, you might have seen her in the fantastic limited series “The White Lotus.” In both, she perfectly embodies the modern younger Millennial/elder Gen Z, while somehow bringing a timeless class that defined the likes of Twiggy, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Taylor and Grace Kelly.

Her latest photoshoot with Ellen von Unwerth is something altogether new for Sweeney, who has seemingly channeled the rogue polaroid vibe on her social media channels. (RELATED: Hayden Panettiere Caught On Video In Huge Bar Fight; Gets Patron In Epic Headlock)

The vibe of von Unwerth’s steamy shoot is a far cry from Sweeney’s usual aesthetic, which is usually understated and not overtly sexual. In fact, her Instagram page is a mishmash of covers, professional shoots (photography, film, and television) and adorably humbling snaps of her in the wild — like this one of her with her dog, Tank.

While woke haters might be jealous that they can’t have Sweeney’s body, I think this woman is a goddamn inspiration. She’s also a total badass with a weapon, as every red-blooded American woman should be.

Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of attractive actresses in Hollywood. Being beautiful is basically a prerequisite to being an actress. However, there’s something about the versatility of Sweeney and how she looks calm and collected in almost every environment. She’s got a lifetime career in entertainment, that’s for sure, and she’ll probably go down as one of the most gorgeous women in history.

Many actresses (and models) I met and watched during my time in Los Angeles seemed to wear what people told them to, talked how people told them to and did their hair and make up and developed their personalities around what other people wanted. I don’t know Sweeney personally, but she doesn’t strike me as the kind of girl who would let that fly. It’s not just the fact she’s physically attractive, it’s her authenticity that makes her the hottest thing in Hollywood right now.