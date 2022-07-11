‘Westworld’ Is, Once Again, Awesome And Electric

“Westworld” is back to throwing absolute heat.

The third episode of the fourth season of the hit HBO series dropped Sunday night, and I cruised through it Monday morning. I would have watched it with the rest of the country, but I was a bit busy! (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Gets Back On The Right Track With Its Season 4 Premiere)

So, I settled for the morning, and it didn’t disappoint at all.

More than anything, “Westworld” is finally back to being a ride of pure electricity and adrenaline. I think I speak for a lot of people when I say the third season, while not terrible, was a massive disappointment.

What draws people to “Westworld” is pretty simple. We want an action-packed saga that messes with our minds and keeps us guessing. Never trust anything! Never believe what you’re being told!

That’s what made the first season one of the best seasons of TV ever made, and we’re finally trending back up in that direction.

Through three episodes, season four is dark as all hell, violent, gritty and brings the same vibe and energy that we loved in the first two seasons.

Hell, Bernard is even back in the mix and Maeve is doing her thing in a way that we’ve come to love. We even have Ed Harris playing a brutal Man in Black again, which season three was desperately missing.

It’s still early in the season, but for the first time in a long time, it feels like “Westworld” is back to being an elite show.