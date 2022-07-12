A.J. Brown Pushes Back On Report That Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Is Bombing In Practice

Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is pushing back on a report flaming Jalen Hurts.

A report recently shared on JAKIB Sports claimed the young NFL quarterback is absolutely bombing in practice, and threw three interceptions and got sacked multiple times in a 10-play series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to the full report below.

Well, Hurts‘ receiver is coming to his defense and tweeted Monday that the report “is fake,” and claimed it’s not even possible for a QB to get sacked in a 7-on-7 series.

That practice stuff about Jalen is fake . Y’all tweet and believe anything. Like how can he get sacked on 7on7 and there aren’t any rushers. I believe water is above us . Believe that too and make a article about that too . This app is crazy 😂 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) July 11, 2022

In a 10 play series

Jalen threw 3tds to Me.

Donovan Mcnabb and T.O. fought the other 4 plays . Vince papale came out of retirement and had the other 3 receptions. #FlyEaglesFly — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) July 11, 2022

While I have no doubt that Hurts has struggled at times in practice, I find it borderline impossible to believe he threw three picks and took multiple sacks on a 10-play series.

It’s just such an insane claim that unless we see the tape, I’m not buying it. Even the worst quarterback in the league isn’t going to ever have a series that bad.

List of players in NFL history with 4,000 pass yards and 1,000 rush yards in their first 20 career starts: Jalen Hurts END. OF. LIST. pic.twitter.com/afGZJEWQrb — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 11, 2022

It becomes even more suspicious when, as Brown pointed out, you recognize there aren’t rushers on 7-on-7. If that was truly the format, then there’s just about no possible way the troubling report could be true.

The claim sounds like complete fiction, and we have no reason to believe it.

Hurts needs to prove he belongs as QB1 for the Eagles, but fans shouldn’t give this report a second thought of attention!