Editorial

Baker Mayfield Discusses Trade To The Panthers, Looks Ahead To Playing The Browns

BLOG
Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Baker Mayfield is excited to get a crack at the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns sent shockwaves through the NFL when the team agreed to trade their former first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a late draft pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the Panthers and Browns play week one of the NFL season, and Mayfield is looking forward to it!

The NFL quarterback told Carolina’s website the following when talking about the week one matchup against his old team:

I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already. One, that’s not who I am. To me, it’s about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I’m going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.

I’m glad to see Mayfield hasn’t changed at all! He got traded to the Panthers and he’s already back to talking smack and running his mouth!

Yeah, I’m sure he has that game against the Browns circled! I’m also sure the Browns don’t give a damn what Mayfield thinks. If they did, they wouldn’t have dumped him and agreed to pay him money to not play for them!

Also, odds are very high Deshaun Watson won’t even be playing in that game. So, Mayfield is hyping up a game that will almost certainly pit him against Jacoby Brissett.

Are we supposed to be impressed?

If Mayfield truly wants a fresh start, he should get to work in silence and let the results on the field speak for him. Of course, this is Baker Mayfield and there’s no shot of that happening!