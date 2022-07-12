Danica Patrick Rocks Sun’s Out Buns Out Trend At The Beach

Danica Patrick hit the beach Sunday and shared some snaps of her playful bikini with her 860,000 Instagram followers.

She brought the “Sun’s Out, Buns Out” trend to life with a stunning coral bikini that barely covered her posterior and prompted over 78,000 of her fans to click the ‘like’ button on her Instagram page. The back of the NASCAR star’s bikini bottoms ruched in the center and featured a bunched upper seam, giving her swimwear a textured effect.

Patrick was clearly smitten with the flirty design elements on her bikini. The third image she posted gave fans a full-frontal view of the bikini bottoms.

The angle depicted additional feminine design accents that made the bottoms even more tantalizing. The front featured two knotted areas where the material gathered and created a bunched-up, flower-like effect.

The fourth image Patrick posted captured the top portion of her bikini. It followed the same knotted theme as the bottoms, tying up as a halter around the back of her neck.

The two knotted elements on her bikini top were centrally positioned and perfectly aligned. (RELATED: Danica Patrick Has Reverse-Boob Job After Implants Cause Health Problems)

Patrick accented her summer look by adding two thick silver box-chain necklaces, as well as a long gold necklace that cascaded below the other ones and featured a gold and coral pendant. Of course, her jewelry matched her barely-there bikini perfectly.

Patrick could be seen smirking in the photos, alongside her caption: “Beach day (and the only🤪) to close out a great 4th of July week! 🎇 I don’t want it any more busy the next time I visit, haha….. but for anyone looking for a great beach spot, Newport Beach was super fun!” Patrick wrote to her social media page.