Armed Man Making Death Threats Against Rep Jayapal Arrested Outside Her Home

The Seattle Police Department arrested a man Saturday for allegedly threatening to kill Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal outside her residence, the department announced late Monday.

Police found 48-year-old Brett Forsell standing in the middle of the road with a handgun hanging on his waist, according to documents sent to the Daily Caller by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Officers immediately confiscated his firearm and placed him under arrest.

A neighbor of Jayapal told police they could hear a suspect yelling, “go back to India, I’m going to kill you,” according to the police report. The suspect allegedly drove by the representative’s home three times “yelling profanities.”

The department has accused the suspect of committing Malicious Harassment, according to the report. He told authorities he knew the representative lived in that residence and wanted to pitch a tent on the property.

Forsell is deemed a threat to the community, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told the Daily Caller. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond, which is in line with other cases involving armed death threats and hate crime investigations. (RELATED: Armed Man Arrested Near Brett Kavanaugh’s House Said He Wanted To Kill Him: REPORT)

During his first court appearance, the judge did not comply with prosecutors’ requests to issue a criminal harassment order.

“The first appearance judge set bail at $500,000, but would not issue the protection order, failing to appreciate that this particular incident is suitable for a criminal harassment no-contact order,” the office said. “Probable cause was found for a hate crime – threat.”

The office said this is the only case involving Forsell sent to them.

Jayapal’s office confirmed the incident and expressed their gratitude to law enforcement, the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI who are investigating the case.

“Congresswoman Jayapal confirms that incidents occurred at her Seattle home on Saturday night when she was present,” the statement said. “The Congresswoman and her family are safe and appreciate the many calls and good wishes she is receiving from constituents. She is very grateful for the swift and professional response from the Seattle Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the FBI investigators who are working together diligently on the investigation, and ensuring that she and her family stay safe. Because this is an ongoing investigation, she will not be commenting further at this time.”