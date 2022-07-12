Elon Musk Responds To Trump Calling Him A ‘Bullsh*t Artist’

Elon Musk responded to Donald Trump’s comment that the billionaire Tesla CEO is a “bullishit artist” Monday evening.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk said on Twitter in response to a video of Trump commenting on him.

The former president criticized Musk at a rally Saturday while promoting his social media platform, TruthSocial.

“Elon is not going to buy Twitter,” Trump said. “Where did you hear that before? From me.”

“He’s another bullshit artist,” Trump added.

Musk terminated his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter on Friday. His lawyers wrote a letter accusing Twitter of making “false and misleading representations.” (RELATED: ‘I Hope You Have Big Families’: Elon Musk Vows To ‘Help The Underpopulation Crisis’)

Musk also criticized the Democrats’ continued preoccupation with the former president.

“Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency,” he wrote.

“Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America,” Musk said in another tweet later that evening.

Musk, who has previously hinted he would support Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, also said DeSantis would beat Trump if the two ran against each other.

“If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign.”

Musk is facing an uphill battle after pulling out of his deal to buy Twitter, according to some experts. The social media platform has vowed to sue Musk to complete the deal.