Emily Ratajkowski Rocks An Exposed Corset

Emily Ratajkowski posted a sultry image and short video clip to her Instagram account Saturday from inside a vehicle, but she happened to only be wearing a corset and pants at the time.

Corsets like this one are typically worn underneath other items of clothing, but Ratajkowski mixed it up by opting to throw on a corset and just head out without anything else on top, and fans are not complaining. The model seemed confident and comfortable with her wardrobe choice and took a moment to taunt the camera with her playful, unconventional fashion choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

The corset was nude in color and ribbed down the center portion. The top of the corset featured more delicate fabrics. It was ruched from the side into the middle, and boasted a plunging center portion.

There was a singular snap-on button in the center of the corset that was strung together with a simple string, that had plenty of slack leftover. It dangled loosely and playfully while Ratajkowski filmed herself in the backseat of a car. (RELATED: Lucy Hale’s See-Through Designer Gown Is Not Much More Than A Bodysuit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Her hair hung loosely around her shoulders and she wore nude colored, very natural cosmetics which were perfectly paired with the skin-toned corset. Her caption read “omw,” but she offered her 29.4 Instagram followers no further information about where she was headed to.

The destination may have been unknown but one thing was for certain — Ratajkowski wore her undergarments as her official outerwear and had full fan support for her bold fashion statement.