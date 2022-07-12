REPORT: Rage Against The Machine Singer Injures Ankle Mid-Concert, But Refuses To Stop Performing

Zack de la Rocha, singer for Rage Against the Machine, injured his foot Monday night during a performance at the United Center in Chicago, but he refused to exit the stage.

Video coverage of the event shows de la Rocha jumping up and down during the concert, and he appears to land improperly at one point. It’s not entirely clear if that was the primary injury, according to TMZ. He can be seen limping on his sore foot and then leaning on the equipment before eventually taking a seat. The show did go on — from his seated position.

The exact nature and extent of de la Rocha’s injury remains unclear, but it was evident he was unable to stand for the duration of the show. Rage Against the Machine had reportedly performed four songs from their set, and were playing the song “Bullet in the Head” when the incident occured, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Famous Chef Justin Sutherland Shares Gruesome Photos Of His Facial Injuries)

Members of the band’s crew attempted to deliver a walking boot to de la Rocha, but he dismissed their efforts. An hour later, at the end of the show, de la Rocha’s bandmates took turns giving him a hug, according to TMZ. The singer was eventually carried out by staff, the outlet reported.