Watch Pete Davidson React When Kim K Invites Him To Take A Shower With Her

Comedian Pete Davidson will appear in season two of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, and we’re absolutely here for it.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming season of the already-hit rebrand of the Kardashian family’s reality show on Monday, providing us with the first glimpse of Kim K and Pete D’s romance. “Life is good. I have a new boyfriend,” Kim K shared in the trailer. “I’m just having a really good time.”

In the closing moments of the epic teaser, a blonde bombshell Kim K calls to Pete D, who is holding his phone and what appears to be a pack of blue American Spirit cigarettes while talking to Kim’s sister, Khloe. “Babe, do you wanna shower with me really quick?” Kim asks.

Pete literally throws everything in his hands to the floor without responding and literally runs to follow Kim into the bathroom. Watch the moment here:

Pete and Kim have been an item since at least February 2022. While we’ve been able to see their curated romance through their Instagram feeds, the inner workings of the funny man and superstar’s relationship have been largely shielded from public view. (RELATED: Watch Kim Kardashian’s Reaction To Her Son Finding Ads For Her Sex Tape)

Their love has been one of much speculation, but it seems to be legitimate. With Pete recently leaving his tenure at “Saturday Night Live,” there is plenty of time for him to become part of the Kardashian brand. Will he be the fourth Mr. Kim Kardashian? Only time will tell.