REPORT: Zach Wilson’s Mom Lisa Appears To Subtly Threaten Social Media Trolls In Strange Viral Video

Zach Wilson’s mom Lisa recently shared a bonkers video on Instagram.

The starting quarterback of the New York Jets is in the news after his ex-girlfriend accused him of engaging in relations with his mom's best friend.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Well, what did Lisa decide to do? She shared a video on her Instagram story making it clear people might contact the employers of people who troll her, according to BroBible.

I’d suggest buckling up before firing up the video because it’s very strange.

Lisa Wilson sends out warning to trolls pic.twitter.com/MQ74JOS2fd — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) July 12, 2022

While I’m all for going to war with idiots online, why is Lisa wasting her time with random people on the internet? Who the hell cares what some random trolls have to say about her or her family?

Yes, Zach Wilson has been trending for awhile ever since his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile alleged he’d had relations with his mom’s best friend.

However, she’s not going to fix the situation by doing this. In fact, she’s only going to make it worse. This video, which seems to be pro-cancel culture, is like dumping an oil drum on a fire that is raging.

Furthermore, why the hell does the mother of an NFL QB feel the need to be active on social media? Her son is in the NFL! Clearly, she did a good job of raising him!

Put your phone down, enjoy a nice dinner and relax. By posting videos like the one above, you’re letting trolls win!