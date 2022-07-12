Matthew Berry Announces He’s Leaving ESPN

ESPN star Matthew Berry is off to his next adventure.

The popular sports pundit and fantasy football expert announced Monday that he's leaving ESPN after 15 years with the network.

“On a professional level, ESPN gave me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write and talk fantasy sports on every possible ESPN platform. On a personal level, ESPN is where I made lifelong friends, met my wife and started my family. I am forever indebted to ESPN,” Berry wrote in part. You can read his full statement below.

So… some personal news: This is my last week at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/cDcVgN2BSc — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) July 11, 2022

Damn, this really is a huge loss for ESPN. Matthew Berry is without a doubt one of the most visible faces and names associated with ESPN.

Not only is he one of the most well-known people to work there, but he’s the face of fantasy sports for the network.

How Matthew Berry’s last day at ESPN should go https://t.co/eYWPinq9TL pic.twitter.com/fu6ZhRetRl — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 11, 2022

As fantasy sports have grown more popular, Berry has only seen his stock and profile rise in the same fashion. Now, after more than 15 years with the network, he’s decided it’s time to ride off into the sunset and find a new adventure.

It happens with everyone, and Berry is clearly not an exception.

Matthew Berry leaving ESPN, here’s a look at one of his greatest moments thanks to @SwaggyMitch pic.twitter.com/dzQmIxUtKG — Varun Kumar (@vrkumar8) July 11, 2022

I have no doubt Berry will crush whatever he chooses to do next!