Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Embraces Fan Arrested While Wearing His Mugshot

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen was photographed with a fan Sunday with both wearing each other’s mugshots on their shirts.

Zach Horne was arrested for alleged possession of underage alcohol, according to Audacy. Horne was wearing a white t-shirt featuring Wallen’s 2020 mugshot at the time of his booking into Belknap County jail, which could be seen in his mugshot, the outlet continued.

Wallen later learned of Zach’s arrest, sharing the 20-year-old’s mugshot on his social media on July 8, Country Now reported.

“We’ve all been there bub,” Wallen wrote on his Instagram story. “Wish I saw this sooner I woulda bailed him out.” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Eviscerates Cancelation Efforts, Sets Country Music Record)

Instead, Wallen had his team contact Horne to invite him to a show in Saratoga Springs, New York, Country Now reported. Horne accepted the invite, and was even brought backstage to meet Wallen, where the pair posed together in their semi-matching shirts.

“Nothing short of life changing! Down and out a few weeks back but had Morgan & his team to lift me up last night with a kick ass concert and experience,” Horne wrote in the caption. “Learn from your mistakes and surround yourself with people who support you! Thanks for everything team Morgan.”

Wallen was arrested in 2020 for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville, according to Billboard. His mugshot is widely available online on a variety of clothes, Audacy noted.