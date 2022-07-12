New NYT Poll Shows ‘Staggering’ Amount Of Americans Believe US Heading In Wrong Direction

A New York Times/Siena poll released Monday found that only 13% of American voters believe the country is on the right track.

The results are the lowest uncovered by New York Times (NYT) polling since the 2008 Great Recession, according to the outlet. Only 27% of Democrats believe that the country is going in the right direction, along with 5% of Republicans, the NYT found.

Americans are technically more pessimistic about the future of the nation than during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns and shortly after the events of Jan. 6, one Twitter user noted. Previous polls typically find that voters aligned with the party in power are more “upbeat,” but this is no longer the case, according to the NYT.

Today’s NYT/Sienna poll pegs the national right/wrong track number at a staggering (13/77). Americans are more pessimistic about the direction of the country right now than they were in the teeth of COVID shutdowns & just after the Capitol riot. Elections in 120 days. pic.twitter.com/hPC31zuafb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 11, 2022

Sixty-four percent of Democratic voters want a new standard-bearer instead of President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential campaign, the NYT found. A national cohort of voters gave Biden a 33% job-approval rating, according to the poll. (RELATED: Poll: Democratic Party Has Lowest Net Favorability Rating Compared To Eight Other Political Figures And Institutions)

The NYT/Siena poll was conducted amongst a national cohort of 849 registered voters between July 5 and 7. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

Biden’s approval rating has sunk steadily since America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. It fell below 40% for the first time in early 2021, largely due to economic stressors and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.