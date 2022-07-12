Panthers GM Says Team’s QB Job Is An ‘Open Competition’

The general manager of the Carolina Panthers, Scott Fitterer, announced that there will be an “open competition” for the team’s quarterback position, according to a Tuesday tweet from Field Yates.

As their roster is presently constructed, Sam Darnold will split snaps with the newly-acquired Baker Mayfield, who was just traded from the Cleveland Browns last Wednesday.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on whether Baker Mayfield is the starting QB: “This is an open competition.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 12, 2022

Both quarterbacks are former top three picks in pro football’s drafts, but they also played poorly last year. Darnold threw for 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and went 4-8 in twelve games as a team’s starter for Carolina. On the other hand, Mayfield as the starter in Cleveland was only slightly better. He went 6-8 as the Browns’ starter, throwing for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, according to ESPN.

Both players have shown glimpses in the past of being great, but those moments seemed to come few and far between.

Carolina is longing for a solution at the quarterback position. It has been a very long time since the team has been any good. The Panthers have not won a single playoff game in over six years. The last time they did so was back in 2016 when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals to advance to Super Bowl 50, where they were ultimately defeated by the Denver Broncos in a 24-10 loss. (RELATED: Trailblazers and Damian Lillard Agree To A New Contract)

This upcoming NFL season is important for Darnold and Mayfield. Both guys are in positions where they’re out to prove that they are not busts.

May the better man win!