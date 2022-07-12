‘The View’ Criticizes Jill Biden For Using ‘Racial Stereotypes’ Against Hispanics In Speech

“The View” panel criticized first lady Jill Biden for using “racial stereotypes” against Hispanics during her speech at Monday’s “LatinX IncluXion Luncheon.”

Biden told the event’s audience that the Hispanic community is as diverse as “the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”

Her press secretary, Michael LaRosa, tweeted an apology for the speech and emphasized Biden’s “pure admiration and love for the Latino community.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said the speech should have been read before Biden recited it. Co-host Ana Navarro, who is Hispanic, gave Biden credit for attempting to unify all the Hispanic and Latino groups, but said she should avoid comparisons to stereotypical foods.

“Pro tip, when speaking to Hispanics, really, really avoid any comparisons to tacos, enchiladas, chimichangas … and chilaquiles,” she said.

Goldberg said she would be “upset” if a person told her she “bring[s] the chicken out in people.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said the first lady made an “unforced error” by using racial stereotypes to refer to a group of people who have historically voted overwhelmingly Democrat. A 2021 Gallup poll found that 56% of Hispanic Americans were affiliated with the Democratic Party, while 26% identified as Republican. (RELATED: National Hispanic Org To Jill Biden: ‘We Are Not Tacos’)

“It was a racial stereotype, she used racial stereotypes,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “If you think about political affiliation, Republicans are making the argument that there are more Hispanics that are now registering as Republican, and I don’t know if that’s true, and I don’t think it’s true, because right now 56% of Hispanic Americans identify as Democrats, whereas only 26% of Hispanic Americans identify as Republicans. And so she was sort of preaching to the choir.”

A recent NBC News poll found that 48% of Hispanic voters are Democrat and 23% are Republican. The poll surveyed 1,500 Hispanics from 15 states with a heavy Latino population between February 20 to March 11 with a 3.5% margin of error. Hispanics have been turning away from the Democratic Party in large numbers and have given President Joe Biden high disapproval ratings. A recent poll found a 63% disapproval rating of the president among Hispanic voters.

Goldberg concluded by saying Biden made a mistake and should strive not to do it again.

“I don’t know if we all have stepped in it, I know I have stepped in it, so Dr. Jill, just hear the humor. We get it, we understood what you were trying to do, and just try not to do it again,” she said.