WHO Goes All In On Left-Wing Gender Theory

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced July 6 that it will be updating its gender guidelines to assert “that gender identity exists on a continuum” and reinforce other similar left-wing gender theories.

A press release states that the update for the “Gender Mainstreaming for Health Managers” will focus on several aspects of gender theory and “the integration of their approaches in the work of the WHO.” (RELATED: World Health Organization Spends Twice As Much On Travel As On Medical Supplies)

To reflect its commitment to “equity,” the WHO explained that the update to the manual shall “[go] beyond non-binary approaches to gender and health to recognize gender and sexual diversity, or the concepts that gender identity exists on a continuum and that sex is not limited to male or female.”

The WHO aims to “[update] key concepts around gender” by “highlighting and expanding on the concept of intersectionality, which looks at how gender power dynamics interact with other hierarchies of privilege or disadvantage, resulting in inequality and differential health outcomes for different people,” according to the statement. (RELATED: REPORT: Staff At WHO Office Accuse Top Official Of Being Authoritarian Who ‘Significantly Contributed’ To COVID Case Surge)

In its list of “intersecting factors,” the WHO includes variables such as “sex, ethnicity, race, age, class, socioeconomic status, religion, language, geographical location, disability status, migration status, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation and political situation,” the release states. This approach will allow WHO to incorporate “new gender, equity, and human rights frameworks” into its guidance, the release continues.

The WHO’s commitment to update the manual comes as President Joe Biden and his administration gear up to drastically alter Title IX. Critics of the Biden administration’s proposal emphasize that extending provisions to transgender individuals will negatively impact women, Title IX’s original intended beneficiary.

Gender theory’s role in medical practice, especially for children, has become a flashpoint political and cultural issue in the U.S. in recent years.

Opposition to gender theory’s infiltration of the medical field has stiffened considerably. Critics of gender theory-influenced medicine point to inconclusive science surrounding the long-term impacts for recipients of puberty blockers, hormone supplements, and sex-change operations.