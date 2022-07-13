Editorial

Adam Schefter Spent $16,000 On Chocolate Gifts For Sources And Co-Workers

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Adam Schefter on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown set before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Adam Schefter apparently really likes to shower people with gifts.

The Washington Post published a fascinating profile on the ESPN star and NFL insider Tuesday, and it’s well-worth your time if you’re interested in the world of reporting on sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One of the tidbits of information is that Schefter once spent $16,000 on chocolate gifts for sources and some ESPN c0-workers for the holidays.

Yes, the man dropped $16,000 on chocolate gifts!

Now, there’s some noteworthy criticism in the piece, including some poor tweets from Schefter. In my opinion, the most infamous one was his tweet following Dwayne Haskins‘ death that pointed out he wasn’t that good as an NFL QB!

That was a beyond stupid thing to tweet, and it still stuns me to this day that it happened.

However, anyone who drops the price of a relatively nice car on chocolate gifts is someone I’ll tip my cap to. Plus, I’ve actually met Schefter and he was nothing but kind and funny to me.

I often judge people solely on my interactions with them, and he left a solid impression. Granted, I didn’t get any chocolate, but he was still a nice guy!

 

As for all the haters, I’m sure Schefter doesn’t care. He’s rich as all hell and the most famous NFL reporter in the world. He’s doing just fine!