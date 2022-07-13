Adam Schefter Spent $16,000 On Chocolate Gifts For Sources And Co-Workers

Adam Schefter apparently really likes to shower people with gifts.

The Washington Post published a fascinating profile on the ESPN star and NFL insider Tuesday, and it’s well-worth your time if you’re interested in the world of reporting on sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One of the tidbits of information is that Schefter once spent $16,000 on chocolate gifts for sources and some ESPN c0-workers for the holidays.

Yes, the man dropped $16,000 on chocolate gifts!

ESPN’s Adam Schefter spends tens of thousands of dollars a year on Christmas gifts for sources and colleagues. “150 recipients receive … Vineyard Vines ties or Scotch or chocolate or ice cream … One year he spent $16,000 on chocolate.” https://t.co/BUZASdpOM9 — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 12, 2022

Now, there’s some noteworthy criticism in the piece, including some poor tweets from Schefter. In my opinion, the most infamous one was his tweet following Dwayne Haskins‘ death that pointed out he wasn’t that good as an NFL QB!

How about “ Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away” TF his career ups and downs have to do with him unfortunately losing his life🤦🏾‍♂️ STFU! Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade. Praying for the Haskins family!! pic.twitter.com/gb1D9KcgCQ — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) April 9, 2022

That was a beyond stupid thing to tweet, and it still stuns me to this day that it happened.

ESPN Star Sends Insanely Stupid Tweet After NFL QB Dies https://t.co/8XqgbgNvNK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 9, 2022

However, anyone who drops the price of a relatively nice car on chocolate gifts is someone I’ll tip my cap to. Plus, I’ve actually met Schefter and he was nothing but kind and funny to me.

I often judge people solely on my interactions with them, and he left a solid impression. Granted, I didn’t get any chocolate, but he was still a nice guy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Hookstead (@david_hookstead)

As for all the haters, I’m sure Schefter doesn’t care. He’s rich as all hell and the most famous NFL reporter in the world. He’s doing just fine!