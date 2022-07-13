‘In Honor Of The Holocaust’: Biden Majorly Slips Up During Speech In Israel

President Biden slipped up in a speech while referring to the Holocaust during his welcoming ceremony in Israel on Wednesday. He told the crowd to “keep alive” the “honor of the Holocaust,” before correcting himself.

WATCH:

“What am I doing now?” President Biden asked as he stepped off Air Force One in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday. Israel is the first of multiple Middle Eastern countries he is visiting during his four-day trip to secure U.S. ties with allies in the region.

During his welcoming ceremony, he started to announce his plan to visit the nation’s Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, to “honor the six million Jewish lives that were stolen in a genocide and continue…To keep alive the truth and honor of the Holocaust…” before quickly correcting to say, “horror of the Holocaust.” (RELATED: Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee’s Harvard Group Hosted A Speaker Criticized For Antisemitic Remarks)

WATCH:

Earlier in his address, the President touted that the U.S. relationship with the State of Israel is “deeper and stronger” in his view, “than it’s ever been.” Next, he is visiting the West Bank, specifically Judea and Samaria, to “consult with the Palestinian Authority” and reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution” between Israelis and Palestinians, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Palestinians launched thousands of rockets at Israel last May, a few weeks after the Biden administration announced it would restore millions of dollars in U.S. assistance to Palestinian groups, according to Forbes. Under President Trump, the U.S. had initially cut all funding to Palestinians out of concerns for violence. The Palestinian Authority currently rewards a lifetime salary to all convicted terrorists and their families who are imprisoned or killed in attempts to murder Israelis.

President Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia later in the week.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

