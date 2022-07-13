Famous Rappers Give 4-Year-Old Daughter $50,000 In Cash For Her Birthday

Cardi B and Offset gave their daughter $50,000 cash for her fourth birthday, a video reportedly shared by the Migos star showed.

A video reportedly posted to Offset’s Instagram story shows 4-year-old Kulture being driven in a black SUV to a party at Candytopia. The little girl can be seen leaning out of the window during the conversation, and holding a huge stack of cash in her hands. Cardi B prompts her daughter to explain what she was holding, and fans were quickly informed that the little girl had been gifted an astounding $50,000.

Kulture was dressed in a brightly colored, checkered outfit and had a fabric tiara wrapped around her head. She was wearing bracelets and earrings, and was visibly excited about her birthday celebrations.

“What is that?” Cardi B asked, as she nudged her daughter to explain what she was holding.

Kulture described the wad of cash as a “ticket,” which is slang for a million dollars. Her famous dad set the record straight for those watching the video.

“It’s a ticket? A ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say 50,” Offset said.

Kulture continued leaning out the window with a wide smile across her face, while admiring her birthday gift. (RELATED: Cardi B ‘Looks Like Sex’ In Wild Twitter Post)

This isn’t the first time Cardi B and Offset have given Kulture a lavish gift. The couple gave their daughter a $100,000 chain and pendant for her first birthday, and topped it off with a Birkin bag when Kulture turned two-years-old. The little girl received a $250,000 Richard Mille watch and a $48,000 custom-made Hermès purse for her third birthday, along with a stunning, diamond-studded necklace, according to Billboard.