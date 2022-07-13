Keeping Up With The Cuomos: Where In The World Is Fredo?

No one’s favorite “free agent,” Fredo, sorry, Chris Cuomo, is telling everyone they can’t forget about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while posting cryptic messages to his followers.

The world nearly forgot about Chris Cuomo, the man who almost took down CNN, contributed to the destruction of his brother’s political career, and became irrelevant the moment he was fired from the network for allegations related to sexual assault.

Now, the Cuomo family’s Fredo has taken it upon himself to go to Ukraine during the height of the war with Russia.

His new outlet? His Instagram page.

Cuomo hadn’t posted anything to the ‘gram since telling his 1.1 million followers that he was heading on vacation in November 2021. Cuomo returned to the social media platform on June 27, 2022, telling folks that “we can not forget… Russians are apparently targeting civilians,” which was pretty well-known at the time.

Accompanying his return to social media was a sad-faced selfie, seen below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Cuomo (@chrisccuomo)

In the following post, Cuomo said he was in Ukraine with “my brother Sean Penn,” despite the actor not being present in any of the images Cuomo shared. Sean Penn also does not follow Cuomo on social media as of the time of writing. Awkward.

However, it was Cuomo’s post from July 8 that caught my attention. It contained a cigar, a shaved head, biceps, and a lot of teeth, along with a cryptic message: “Something’s coming… Summer ’22.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Cuomo (@chrisccuomo)

Bro, it’s already summer. Get the f**k on with it. (RELATED: Read This Barclays Financial Note And Decide Whether God Hates Joe Biden, Or He’s Just Getting Tired Of Humanity)

JK, Cuomo is going under the title “Free Agent,” as indicated by his Instagram bio. He posted another photograph July 9 where he told his followers that “if you’re the first to guess what make and model this car is by DM, and I’ll send you a Free Agent tshirt.”

Would it be too crazy to hypothesize that Cuomo is starting his own news outlet called “Free Agent”?

Or is he literally trying to put a positive spin on his cataclysmic, public, miserable collapse from grace and trust in the eyes of the American public? We might never know, or care, as Cuomo did not respond to messages.

However, should some bizarre twist of fate lead Cuomo to this article, the only advice I could possibly offer him is that he get a producer. His captions, angles and overall commentary are weak at best, and no American living through the myriad crises occurring in this country wants to focus on another country right now. Especially one we just provided with $40 billion in taxpayer money while our shelves go empty.