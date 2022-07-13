Man Who Allegedly Raped 10-Year-Old Girl Who Got An Abortion Was In The Country Illegally

The man who allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl who got an abortion was in the country illegally, according to a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Gershon Fuentes, of Guatemala, was not in the U.S. “lawfully,” ICE confirmed. Fuentes, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the felony rape of a 10-year-old girl, who later traveled to Indiana to get an abortion, according to The Columbus Dispatch, which first reported that Fuentes may have been in the country illegally. (RELATED: Group Plans To Open ‘Floating’ Abortion Clinic In Gulf Of Mexico)

NEW: Per ICE source, Gerson Fuentes, the man charged with raping & impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally & ICE has placed a detainer on him with local law enforcement. The victim later traveled to Indiana for an abortion. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/NWftShZejw — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 13, 2022

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer on Fuentes, according to Fox News. He is currently being held under a $2 million bond, according to the Dispatch.

The girl received the abortion on June 30 and Franklin County Children Services notified authorities on June 22, according to the Dispatch.

Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who conducted the abortion, released the story to reporters on July 1. Bernard is being disciplined for a HIPAA violation in sharing the patient’s story publicly.

Bernard said that the child had to go to Indiana for the abortion because it’s illegal in Ohio. But the claim that abortion is illegal in Ohio was refuted by the state’s attorney general.

The Columbus Police Department and the local sheriff’s office didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story has been updated to include comment from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.