James Franco Revives His Career After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

James Franco has returned to acting and is attempting to revive his career four years after facing allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women.

At the height of the sexual misconduct scandal, Franco admitted the error of his ways, indicating he was “embarrassed” and had “used bad judgment,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Putting his focus on forward movement as an actor, Franco has clinched one of the lead roles in “Me, You,” a post-World War II coming-of-age drama directed by Bille August, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 44-year-old actor will be starring alongside Tom Hollander and Daisy Jacob.

“I am excited to board this phenomenal project and to be working with the legendary Bille August,” Franco said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Franco will join the cast and crew in Ischia in September, where principal photography for this new project is set to begin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Referencing Bille, Franco said, “I’m a huge fan of his work, and Me, You is a truly brilliant script,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Female SpaceX President Stands By Elon Musk Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations)

Franco’s career suffered a blow at the height of the #MeToo movement. The actor faced serious allegations of misconduct by five women, and was sued by students of his acting school after they alleged he pushed them to perform explicit sex scenes on camera, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor’s film and acting school has since been shut down. He settled the lawsuit in 2021 by agreeing to pay $2,235,000, the outlet reported.

Franco is also slotted to star in the upcoming action thriller “Mace,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.