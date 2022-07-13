Biden Says He ‘Would Not Be Disappointed’ To Face Off With Trump Again

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would “not be disappointed” if former President Donald Trump runs for president in the 2024 election.

Biden said he is “not predicting” whether a Biden-Trump rematch will happen, but if it did, he “would not be disappointed” while speaking in Israel, according to a tweet from Senior U.S. Political Reporter at the Daily Mail Nikki Schwab.

“I’m not predicting, but I would not be disappointed,” President @JoeBiden said of a Trump/Biden 2024 rematch during an interview with Keshet 12 here in Isreal. — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) July 13, 2022

Biden has previously stated that Trump running for a rematch would only encourage him to run again. During a December interview with ABC News, Biden said should he be in good health then he would run again. When asked whether a rematch with Trump would change things, Biden said it would increase his prospects of running.

“You’re trying to tempt me now,” Biden said. “Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee? That’d increase the prospect of running.” (RELATED: POLL: Biden Approval Numbers Creep Even Lower)

Biden said in March he would be “fortunate” if Trump ran again.

“In the next election I’d be very fortunate if I had [Trump] running against me,” the president said.

Despite Biden’s confidence that he’d easily win a rematch, a new Politico poll found more Americans would prefer to see Trump run in 2024 than Biden, though neither candidate has wide political support. Thirty-five percent of those polled said Trump should “definitely” or “probably” run whereas only 29% said the same for Biden, according to the poll.

There’s also been chatter as to whether Biden plans on running, and whether or not members of his party support his candidacy. NBC News reported that Biden has been trying to convince fellow Democrats that he’s the man for the job come 2024.