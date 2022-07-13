EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Josh Hawley Calls For Investigation Into Biden Admin’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve Releases To China

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley called Wednesday for an investigation into the Department of Energy’s (DOE) recent releases of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that ended up in foreign countries, including China.

The letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, was directed to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Inspector General Teri Donaldson and says that the SPR exists to protect and serve U.S. citizens, not foreign entities or adversaries. Hawley also said Americans are suffering to pay for gas while the Biden administration seems to be letting the U.S. strategic oil stockpiles flow to foreign countries.

President Joe Biden reportedly released millions of barrels of oil last month from the SPR that ended up going to foreign nations, including China. In November, Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR. He later released 30 million barrels on March 1 and 180 million barrels March 31. (RELATED: REPORT: Oil That Biden Released From US Strategic Reserves Ended Up In China)

“While Americans are paying record gasoline and diesel fuel prices, the Biden administration appears to have been letting our strategic oil stockpiles flow to foreign countries and entities. Critically, the American people deserve answers as to how exactly the Department justified sending oil from the SPR to China. DOE’s recent transfer of nearly one million barrels of oil to UNIPEC is just one concerning example,” Hawley wrote in the letter.

“That company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of a Chinese State-Owned Enterprise (SOE). This all comes at a time when the SPR’s level has fallen to about 492 million barrels of oil, the lowest level since 1985, due to the Department’s scheduled releases of nearly one million barrels per day,” he added. (RELATED: ‘She’s On An Island’ — Josh Hawley Slams Liz Cheney, Says She Has ‘No Support In Her Own Caucus’)

Here Are The Questions Hawley Is Asking The DOE:

Does the Department have any internal controls in place to prevent the transfer of oil from the SPR to foreign entities with ties to China?

How many barrels of oil from the SPR ultimately went to American refineries? How many ultimately served foreign markets?

How could the qualifications or limitations the Department considers during the contracting process be improved to ensure releases from the SPR serve to improve the supply and affordability of energy for American citizens?

Were any controls in place to ensure oil from the SPR would go to serve American markets? How could these be improved?

Did Department officials follow the statutory requirement to consult with the Secretary of Defense on SPR releases? Did the Secretary of Defense raise any concerns regarding any transfer of the SPR to any foreign government or Chinese state-owned enterprise?

Hawley called for answers to his questions by July 29th, 2022. (RELATED: Law Professor Accuses Sen. Hawley Of Being ‘Transphobic’ For Saying Only Women Get Pregnant)

The Daily Caller contacted the DOE about the letter to which they did not immediately respond.