Former Democrat Rep Files For Bankruptcy After Drowning In Legal Fees From Failed Lawsuit Over Nude Photos

A former Democratic California congresswoman who resigned in 2019 after admitting to having an inappropriate relationship with a female campaign staffer has filed for bankruptcy.

Katie Hill, who founded a political action committee in 2020 to get liberal women elected to Congress, filed a lawsuit in 2020 against the Daily Mail and two conservative journalists for publishing nude photos of her one year prior. Hill alleged that her ex-husband sent the photos to the Daily Mail without her consent.

Now, Hill owes those she sued roughly $200,000 in attorneys’ fees after her suit was dismissed on free speech grounds. She has filed for bankruptcy protection, according to The Los Angeles Times and her Twitter account. (RELATED: Katie Hill Forced To Pay $100,000 After Failed Lawsuit Over Leaked Nudes)

“Victims of our cyber exploitation are being let down by our legal system, and I have gotten an unfortunately personal look at the damage that can do,” said Hill. “When a vengeful person, political opponents, and a global tabloid conspired to take me and publish naked photos of me — including those taken without my knowledge or consent — a judge ruled that my naked body was in the public interest, and that I have no right to hold accountable those responsible for this assault to my privacy and dignity.”

“The consequences to me personally meant that I had to recently file bankruptcy,” she also said. “Still, I don’t regret doing so, despite the severe and lasting financial repercussions of the offensive and just plain wrong ruling.”

A spokesperson for Hill did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment, nor did the Daily Mail.

Hill was elected to Congress in 2018. She alleged in her lawsuits that those who published her nudes violated California’s “revenge-porn” law, which criminalizes sharing private photos of someone without their permission except when it is in the “public interest.”

