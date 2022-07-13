NYC Emergency Management Shares Bizarre Video On What To Do In The Event Of A Nuclear Attack

The government in New York City wants people to be prepared for a potential nuclear attack.

Despite the fact I don't think we're near a nuclear exchange between any of the world powers, NYC Emergency Management released a video briefing people on what to do in the event of a massive attack involving nuclear weapons.

The video opens with a woman telling viewers, “So, there’s been a nuclear attack. Don’t ask me how or why. Just know the big one has hit.”

You can watch the entire video unfold below.

What do the people running New York know that the rest of us don’t? Seriously, what is going on that people thought this video was a smart idea?

It doesn’t really make sense at all. This isn’t the height of the Cold War. Yes, there are a lot of nuclear weapons around the globe, but as far as I know, nobody is getting ready to fire.

So, again, what the hell is going on?

Here’s also some unfortunate news for people who live in large population centers. If you get hit by a Russian or Chinese ICBM, odds of surviving aren’t high at all.

While the advice isn’t terrible, staying inside and looking at social media isn’t going to save you from the blast of a nuke launched from a Russian submarine off the coast of America.

That’s just a fact. I’m sorry if that makes you feel scared, but it’s true!

Keep your head on a swivel when your in NYC after this video!