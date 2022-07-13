Stanford Prof That Testified In Favor Of Trump Impeachment Leaves DOJ Amid ‘Unethical’ Salary Attacks: REPORT

A Stanford law professor who testified in favor of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment quietly left her post at the Department of Justice following attacks on her alleged “unethical” finances, according to a report from the New York Post.

Professor Pamela Karlan left the Department of Justice on July 1, one business day before the Justice Department delivered documents to a governmental oversight organization, the New York Post reported. Karlan was originally supposed to step down on Aug. 22, 2022, according to documents provided to the Post by the American Accountability Foundation (AAF). The professor draws more than $1 million in salary from Stanford University, leading to criticisms from AAF that her payday constituted a conflict of interest while she was employed by the government.

“I hereby approve the detail of Pamela S. Karlan to the position of Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Civil Rights Division, for the period from February 8, 2021, to August 22, 2022,” a document signed by acting attorney general Monty Wilkinson reads. “In addition, I hereby authorize Pamela S. Karlan to exercise supervisory authority over the Civil Rights Division and to perform, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the responsibilities and functions of the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division.”

A Justice Department official reportedly told the New York Post that Karlan updated her departure date back in March to “allow more time to prepare for the school year,” though the department offered no corroborating documents.

Karlan’s departure came right before AAF intended to bash the professor for her lucrative $1.19 million salary from Stanford University in a 15-month period. Disclosure forms submitted in April 2021 show Karlan received an additional $86,000 for sitting on Facebook’s oversight board from April 2020 to Jan. 2021.

Who is Pamela Karlan? She was a top official in the DOJ who upended state elections and pushed gender policies on children, all while quietly taking million-dollar checks from Soros-funded institutions. Still don’t think Biden’s DOJ is politicized? https://t.co/XOJBiN2p77 — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) July 13, 2022

AAF President Tom Jones told the Post that the timing of Karlan’s departure from the Justice Department was odd given his group’s escalating campaign against her “unethical” finances. Jones argues that President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland provided a top position to an “extremist” embedded in a left-wing institution.

“President Biden and Merrick Garland enabled this unethical sweetheart deal to go after Americans,” Jones said. “We’re glad that after our inquiries into this extremist Trump-impeachment witness Pamela Karlan has quietly disappeared from the [Department of Justice].”

AAF did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Karlan was notably condemned for invoking former-President Trump’s young son during Trump’s second impeachment hearing. (RELATED: Professor Who Made Barron Trump Joke At Impeachment Hearing Is Joining The Biden DOJ)

“The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan said.

The Department of Justice did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.