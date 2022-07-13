President Of National Women’s Law Center Refuses To Define ‘Woman’

The president of the National Women’s Law Center, Fatima Goss Graves, refused to define the word “woman” at a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday.

Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde asked Graves to define the term “woman” at the hearing surrounding the Supreme Court decision in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Earlier this year, our newest Supreme Court justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, was asked what a woman is and she had a difficult time defining that,” Clyde said. “Since you are the president of the National Women’s Law Center, I was hoping that you could define what a woman is for us in this committee hearing.”

“As the president of National Women’s Law Center, you can imagine I say ‘woman’ a lot in my day job,” Goss Graves said.

“Okay, I’m just asking for the definition,” Clyde said.

“I am a woman, that is how I identify. But I wonder, however, if in part the reason that you’re asking the question is that you’re trying to suggest that people who don’t identify as women can’t get pregnant,” she said. “I think it’s actually really important to be very clear here, that there are people who identify as non-binary, I think about 5% of young people, who can be pregnant.”

The representative said he had hoped she could answer a question taught in “high school biology,” which states that XX and XY chromosomes determine a male and female. Graves said, as a lawyer, she answered from a legal perspective. (RELATED: ‘What Is A Woman?’: Matt Walsh Challenges ‘Non-Binary’ Guests On Transgenderism)

Clyde then asked if her organization continues to receive funds from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

“I certainly support the leadership and work of Planned Parenthood. The work they’re doing right now is hero work,” she said.

“Are you receiving money from them or not?” he pressed.

“We don’t receive grants from Planned Parenthood, but I support the work they do,” she said. “The work they do around this country is hero work.”

Liberal figures have repeatedly refused to define the term woman, most notably Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate confirmation hearing in March. Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked Jackson to “provide a definition for the word ‘woman.'”

“Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t,” Jackson replied.

“You can’t?” Blackburn asked.

“Not in this context, I’m not a biologist,” the then-nominee said.

In April, not a single Democratic senator provided a definition of the term “woman” to the Daily Caller. A total of 15 Republican senators answered that a woman is a biological female with XX chromosomes.