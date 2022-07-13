Pubity Announces Massive Expansion Plans In 2022 … And Beyond

“It became my whole life – social media was my lifeline,” said one Instagram addict.

The downtime during the pandemic gave many virtual businesses a huge advantage over their brick-and-mortar counterparts. Isolated indoors, people turned to the one option they had – scrolling through millions of social media pages.

From dancing with TikTok stars to laughing at Instagram memes, life under lockdown got better for many when they had decent content to consume.

One brand that helped millions smile through the darkest times was Pubity Group which runs numerous different accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. During the lockdown, the business gained the reputation of serving “lit” content across the globe.

Pubity Group currently boasts more than 100 million followers on all platforms combined. The Pubity Instagram page rose from a humble sports meme account run by company CEO Kit Chilvers into a social media giant in the space of just 5 years. Its ongoing growth and recent plans to build a dedicated creative content team have fuelled the company’s intention to look outwards in a huge expansion across the networks.

Pubity Group runs several well-known pages, including Pubity, Memezar, Pubity Pets, Dadsaysjokes, Jokezar, and Girlyzar, to name a few. Each account, as the names suggest, posts content about a particular niche. In general, Pubity Group publishes wholesome, irreverent, and feel-good content across the network.

Users flock to the pages they like the most, giving them a chance to interact with like-minded people. According to Kit, that is what drives the company’s expansion plans – knowing that it can help people spend time together in an era of digital isolation. Even in the future, it plans to build on this ability to help people and communities to connect better.

Along with growing the business, Pubity Group also plans to integrate into more communities. For example, followers can expect to see a number of partnerships with global charities in the future – as a way to use its voice for the common good; the company is working hard to make a positive impact on the world. “Pubity has always stood by its values of giving back to the people. We believe in rallying for a good cause,” Kit says.

The secret to Pubity’s success is that it has its finger on the pulse of its mainly Gen Z audience. “We appreciate every one of our followers and always strive to create meaningful content and strong relationships with them,” Kit adds. “It’s all about making connections that count, and we’re ambitious enough to think we can do this on a global scale. After all, we do have almost 100 million active followers across our network.

The business – based in London and Manchester and in partnership with global media giant Ladbible – is far from traditional in its approach. Ever since its inception, the brand has been a disruptor and innovator. Never ready to settle, Pubity is always strategizing and coming up with smarter ways of entertaining its fast-paced audience. Growing from humble beginnings to becoming a powerhouse brand that talks about current affairs and issues, the social media community has come to see Pubity as a brand that they can trust to provide authentic information at a time when trust is hard to come by.

In the months ahead, Pubity Group plans to expand its offices in India and in the US. The company has already hired a number of Indian employees and plans on building its headquarters in the subcontinent in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, a city that is among the global centers of IT in the world.