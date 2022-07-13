REPORT: Deshaun Watson Might Only Get Suspended For Six Games

Deshaun Watson might end up getting a very light suspension.

The NFL is currently in the process of deciding how the Cleveland Browns quarterback should be punished after allegations of sexual misconduct, and it’s been reported the league wants an indefinite suspension. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like Watson might not get much time at all.

Deshaun Watson’s Future In The NFL Gets A Rough Update https://t.co/moI0YIe2Tp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 9, 2022

Tony Rizzo reported that he’s hearing from reliable sources that the dual-threat quarterback might only end up getting suspended for four to six games.

.@TheRealTRizzo: “As I heard from reliable sources. Right now, I’m hearing 4-6 games (suspension for Watson).” pic.twitter.com/RrBkxgQ1XX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 12, 2022

If Watson only ends up getting a suspension of six games, the Browns will have come out of this situation as huge winners. Again, there has been reporting the league wants him to miss at least a year.

If he misses the season, the Browns are almost certainly going to be terrible. If Watson only misses six games, Cleveland will still absolutely be in the mix to make the playoffs.

The NFL Might Make A Very Unexpected Decision Involving Deshaun Watson https://t.co/zKLlgbtZ51 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2022

There has been lots of criticism of the Browns for handing Watson a $230 million fully guaranteed contract with his future being unknown, but at the end of the day, Cleveland will look very smart if he only misses six games.

I’m not endorsing the team acquiring him, but the facts are clear. A six game suspension is nothing in the grand scheme of things.

REPORT: The NFL Is Preparing To Hit Deshaun Watson With A Shocking Suspension https://t.co/C5yifLd9rQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 26, 2022

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!