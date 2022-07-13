REPORT: New Big Ten Media Deal Might Be Worth $1.25 Billion Annually

The new Big Ten media deal is expected to be gigantic.

The B1G stunned the world of college sports by adding USC and UCLA, and bringing in the Los Angeles TV market is expected to pay off in a huge way. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how much money will schools now make? Front Office Sports reported that the new media deal is expected to be worth as much as $1.25 billion annually.

To put it as simply as possible, the Big Ten is about to be financially set from a baseline that we haven’t seen before in college sports.

In case you didn’t already know, the B1G is about to be in a league of its own financially, and only the SEC will be able to compete.

Add in some other revenue sources like bowl payouts and such, and you’re looking at a level of cash that is mind-boggling. If B1G institutions are smart, they will now have an advantage that only the SEC will be competitive against.

More money means better facilities, better coaches and better resources across the board. It’s not hard to figure out. If you have more money than everyone else, you get to do more stuff.

It’s just like anything else in life and the Big Ten will be in that position once a new deal is signed. This also doesn’t even account for Notre Dame potentially joining. If the Fighting Irish join the B1G, the conference will be so rich it won’t even be funny!

As a B1G man, I love to see it. It sure is nice to be swimming in cash!